PIA delayed flights: Special steps taken for passengers at Jeddah airport

The Jeddah airport officials have taken special steps for the Pakistani passengers who are facing delayed flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) due to a massive rush, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The PIA management held talks with the officials of Jeddah airport following the directives of the Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Taking the steps to facilitate Pakistani Umrah pilgrims, the Saudi officials shifted the PIA flights to the airport’s Hajj terminal from the northern terminal.

The PIA travellers have been facing four to five hours of delays in their scheduled flights, whereas, hundreds of passengers were forced to stay outside the terminal’s door.

The aviation minister directed PIA CEO to provide necessary facilities to the Umrah pilgrims from Pakistan. The spokesperson said that the management started informing the passengers regarding the terminal’s shift through the travel agents and call centre.

The PIA spokesperson asked the passengers to go to the Hajj terminal for their scheduled flights, whereas, the travellers present at the northern terminal will be shifted through buses.

Emegency gate opened

After the report of the passengers’ misery aired on ARY News, the airport administration opened the emergency exit gate number 3 of the King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, to facilitate the stranded passengers.

According to the Jeddah airport administration, several passengers including Pakistanis are facing difficulties to depart for their respective countries. Some Umrah companies were delaying to transport the luggage of the passengers which caused the delay in flights.

The stranded passengers will now depart for their respective countries from gate number 3 of the Jeddah airport.

‘PIA staff remained absent’

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations in Jeddah remained badly affected on Wednesday even after Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique claimed its normalization.

According to details, the PIA flight operation at the north terminal of Jeddah airport remained affected after more than four flights of the national flag-carrier faced delays of more than five hours.

Umrah pilgrims and those returning to spend Eid in Pakistan are facing difficulties after PIA flights from Jeddah to Islamabad and Lahore faced a five-hour delay.

According to sources at Jeddah airport, Jeddah to Karachi flight, PK-9742, and Islamabad-bound flight- PK 6746- faced a delay of more than five hours.

“PIA staffers remained absent at the airport, making it difficult for the passengers to seek information regarding their flight schedule,” they said.

Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique claimed that the operation to bring back stranded Umrah pilgrims has normalized after 16-hour long efforts.

