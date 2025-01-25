Five PIA employees arrested in mobile phone smuggling bid

LAHORE: Customs officials have successfully thwarted mobile phone smuggling attempts, seizing a large cache of expensive mobile phones at two airports in the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, Customs foiled a smuggling attempt at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, apprehending two individuals including an employee of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Officials seized 58 mobile phones worth Rs15 million from a passenger who reached Lahore airport from Abu Dhabi on a PIA flight PK 264.

In another case, the customs thwarted a mobile phone smuggling bid and arrested five PIA employees who were involved at Multan International Airport.

Customs officials confiscated mobile phones worth more than Rs20 million from the possession of detained persons.

Earlier, Pakistan Customs arrested a passenger attempting to smuggle 500 grams of ice and 80 grams of heroin at Jinnah International Airport.

According to details from Customs authorities, the suspect was stopped on suspicion. During the search of their suitcase, customs officials found heroin.

The accused individual was attempting to board an international flight to Jeddah.

Later in May 2024, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration foiled a smuggling attempt at Islamabad airport.

According to the details, the FIA officials intercepted two passengers – who reached Islamabad International Airport from Dubai – and seized a cache of 50 expensive mobile phones worth millions of rupees from their possession.

Babar Ayub and Muhammd Salman were inspected for suspiciousness by the FIA team. During the checking 50 expensive mobile phones, 100 data cables and three Apple MacBooks were recovered from their custody.

The cellphones were concealed in the packets of dates, the FIA officials said and added that both the suspects were handed over to customs for further investigation after seizing the stuff.

The customs officials immediately arrested the individual and initiated legal proceedings against him.