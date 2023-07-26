PIA extends its flights operations to 16 more Chinese cities

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to expand its flight operations to 16 other Chinese cities, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the Sources, the national flag carrier has made an announcement to extend its flight with plans to include 14 additional cities after Beijing and Shanghai.

PIA will operate flights from the airports of Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore as well as other cities to 16 different cities of China.

The simultaneous flights to 16 Chinese cities will strengthen Pakistan-China relations and foster friendship. Additionally, this strategic decision by PIA is expected to boost airline revenue through the expansion of the flight network in China.