PIA to resume US flights soon

Pakistan’s aviation sector is set to make a significant advance with preparations underway for the resumption of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to the United States (U.S), ARY News reported.

According to reports, Pakistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), as stated by DG CAA, to settle pending financial obligations.

As per DG CAA Nadir Shafi Dar, payments to the FAA are expected to be made shortly, paving the way for the FAA’s delegation to visit Pakistan by February or March.

There is hope that Pakistan will be reclassified to the ‘Category One’ status with the FAA, allowing direct flights to the U.S. to resume.

The suspension of Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) flights to the U.S. began in 2017, when six flights per week were operated between Pakistan and the U.S., including four to New York and two to Chicago.

In a related news, Nadir Shafi Dar on December 11 confirmed that a delegation from the UK Department for Transport (DfT) will visit Pakistan next month.

He further revealed that an online meeting is also scheduled for the third week of December, followed by an official visit to the UK in January 2024.

The DG expressed optimism, stating that PIA flights to the UK could resume as early as March, following successful evaluations similar to those conducted by the European Union (EU). Pakistan’s positive assessment by the EU is expected to pave the way for PIA UK flight operations.

A PIA spokesperson noted that Pakistan previously operated 21 weekly flights to the UK, including ten to London, nine to Manchester, and two to Birmingham.

Resumption of flights to Europe and the UK is expected to significantly boost the national airline’s revenue.