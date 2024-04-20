PIA finalises plan for EU flight restoration

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started preparations to finalize a plan for the restoration of flight operations to Europe, anticipating the ban to be removed by EASA next month, ARY News reported.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had enforced a flight ban on the national carrier following a tragic plane crash in Karachi in May 2020, claiming 97 lives. The subsequent investigation revealed irregularities in the licensing process for commercial pilots.

The national flag carrier has decided to make Paris as hub for Europe flights, say sources.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Director General Khaqan Murtaza will attend a of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) scheduled for May to review the revival of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations in Europe.

During the meeting, the authority will scrutinize a report on the audit of various departments of the CAA in light of EASA standards

In a statement, DG CAA Murtaza said that EASA is likely to lift restrictions on Pakistan after the safety review board meeting.

If this occurs, PIA flights to Europe and the UK will resume after a prolonged hiatus, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that in November 2023, an EASA team visited Pakistan to assess various aspects of the CAA and PIA, including licensing, flight safety, flight standards, and airworthiness.