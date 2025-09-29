PIA first flight depart for Toronto today after restoration of flight operation to Canada

Karachi: The national carrier Pakistan International Airline (PIA) first flight will leave for Canada today, September 30 after restoration of its flight operation to one of the country of American continent.

The PIA will use Boeing 777 plane for the operation in Canada. Whereas the Boeing dedicated for the operation was suspended owing to maintenance work.

Now the maintenance of the Boeing plane has been completed.

The PIA has already started booking for the operation in Karachi with the announcement of a 15 percent concession on the flights for Canada.

The PIA flight will depart for Toronto from Karachi at 8:30 am morning tomorrow.

Earlier, the PIA had announced a 15% discount on flights to Canada, a move to facilitate the travelers.

According to the airline, passengers traveling to Canada can avail the discount until October 10.

The discounted tickets will be valid for travel between September 30 and December 19.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) temporarily suspended its flight operations from Pakistan to Canada, effective from September 13 to 27, 2025, due to required maintenance of its Boeing 777 long-range aircraft.

PIA officially declared regarding flight suspension in a recent announcement.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the airline is executing a three-week technical inspection of its two long-haul Boeing 777 aircraft.

PIA emphasised that the decision was made to priorities passenger safety and aircraft readiness, especially ahead of anticipated travel demand in the coming months.

However, the airline is also facing challenges due to limited aircraft availability, which has impacted both international and domestic operations.