PIA first flight fly for Manchester on Oct 25 after restoration of flight operation to UK

ISLAMABAD: The national carrier Pakistan International Air Line (PIA) first flight, after restoration of the flight operation to the United Kingdom (UK), would fly for Manchester on October 25.

The PIA flight operation to the UK has been restored after a hiatus of several years.

The British High Commissioner Jane Marriott has termed the restoration of the national carrier to her country as welcoming.

Jane Marriot said that the PIA return to airs of the UK is a historic moment adding that the PIA flight operation would bring the two nations more closer.

She said that the restoration of traveling connections is a positive step for trade and tourism for the two countries.

Besides that the British officials also lauded efforts of the PIA administration.

With the restoration of the flight operation to the UK would bring ease in traveling for the Pakistani community.

Earlier in previous month, PIA secured a significant achievement as the United Kingdom’s Department for Transport (DfT) issued the national carrier a cargo licence following a successful audit.

According to details, the licence allows PIA to transport cargo directly from Pakistan to the UK.

The approval was granted after an on-site audit jointly conducted by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the British inspection team.

The UK Department for Transport formally authorized PIA to operate cargo flights, marking a positive step for the airline’s international operations.

The newly granted licence has been issued for a period of five years, enabling PIA to expand its cargo services and strengthen trade connectivity between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

