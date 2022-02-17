PIA flight filled with smoke moments before takeoff

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-306 was filled with smoke moments before taking off for Lahore from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“Minor technical issue” caused the smoke, said PIA spokesperson.

According to airport sources, the Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) flight PK-306 was ready to take off from the runway when some passengers complained about smoke coming out of the air conditioning ducts.

The flight crew immediately off-loaded the passengers after they confirmed their suspicions.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan said that the plane was immediately brought back to the terminal. The crew off-loaded the passengers immediately and the plane went through an inspection before it was ready to take off for Lahore again, he added.

Abdullah Khan said that a “minor technical problem” in the air conditioning of the plane caused the smoke. The PIA would never compromise passengers’ safety, he added.

According to sources, 64 out of the 328 passengers refused to board the same plane, their luggage was removed from the plane.

The flight took off for Lahore after the technical team deemed it fit to fly.

