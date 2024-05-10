PIA flight forgets 6-year-old child’s body in Islamabad

KARACHI: In a case of serious negligence, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) cargo flight forgot to transport the body of a six-year-old child, ARY News reported on Friday.

The tragic event unfolded this morning when the PIA plane – flight PK 451 – arrived at Skardu Airport with the parents, from Kharmang district, of the deceased child but departed without the child’s remains.

Expressing deep distress, the child’s father and other affected families expressed their outrage and staged a protest at Skardu Airport and demanded swift action against the individuals responsible for negligence.

In responding to the situation, a PIA spokesperson acknowledges the incident and assures an inquiry into the matter, promising severe consequences for any staff found guilty of negligence.

Meanwhile, the deceased child’s body has been transferred to the cargo terminal cold storage, awaiting further arrangements.

Additionally, PIA is facilitating the transportation of three family members from Skardu to Islamabad, with plans for their journey to Gilgit alongside the deceased tomorrow.