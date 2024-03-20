32.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

PIA flight grounded at Istanbul airport

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines flight has been grounded at the Istanbul Airport, Turkiye, after developing a technical fault, ARY News reported, quoting PIA’s spokesperson. 

As per details, PIA’s PK-704 flight developed a technical fault in landing gear while flying to Islamabad from Istanbul airport.

Passengers of the flight were accommodated on the Turkish Airlines flight, while the PIA engineers’ team departed for Turkiye to resolve the fault.

Currently, the plane is grounded at Istanbul Airport.

Read more: Nine PIA aircraft grounded due to “spares shortage”

Earlier in January it was reported that nine planes of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) were grounded due to “shortage of spare parts”.

Sources privy to the development said that out of 31 planes in the fleet, nine aircraft have been grounded due to the non-availability of spare parts. The grounded aircraft includes five Airbus-320, three Boeing-777 and one ATR craft.

Uncertainty persisted about the future of the national airline as it is mostly relying on the State Bank of Pakistan, sources claimed, adding that leasing companies have termed Pakistan’s CCC rating against business policies.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.