PIA flight leaves behind passengers’ luggage at Dubai airport

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on Thursday night brought back passengers but left their luggage at Dubai airport, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PIA flight, P-212, which reached Karachi from Islamabad, had left behind the luggage of 20 passengers back at the city’s airport.

The troubled passengers protested against the PIA authority over their mismanagement and irresponsibility. The protestors appealed to the higher authorities to take notice of the incident.

This is not the first time that the airline has acted in a such manner as it has numerous times forgot to load the luggage.

Earlier in 2020, more than 50 passengers were in for an unpleasant surprise upon arrival at Islamabad International Airport when they got to know the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight that brought them from Sharjah to Islamabad has forgotten to bring their luggage.

The PIA flight, PK-182, arrived at Islamabad airport from Sharjah without the luggage of more than 50 passengers. Upon learning about their baggage left behind at the Sharjah airport, the passengers got angry and slammed the national flag carrier’s unprofessional conduct.

However, Pakistan International Airlines officials tried to pacify them, assuring that their luggage will be brought back via the airline’s next flight from Sharjah.

