PIA flight makes ’emergency landing’ at Jeddah Airport

JEDDAH: A Karachi-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane from Jeddah made an emergency landing soon after take-off due to a technical fault, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the PIA flight, PK-732, made an emergency landing at Jeddah Airport due to a technical issue as the plane’s cabin pressure suddenly dropped.

Sources said that the flight Captain Ahad Hussaini skillfully landed the plane at Jeddah Airport, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew on board.

In emergency situations, the plane must be brought down from 35,000 to 10,000 feet in just 4 minutes to prevent the loss of cabin pressure, which could lead to the death of passengers and crew due to lack of oxygen, sources added.

In a separate incident, an international flight made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi after a passenger’s health worsened mid-air.

As per details, the flight was going to Islamabad from Muscat, when the health of the passenger worsened after a heart attack. The pilot of the flight sought permission for an emergency landing at the Karachi airport from the ATC.

After getting clearance, the flight made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport. The medical team during the checkup found the passenger was already dead, the sources said.