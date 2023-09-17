PIA flight operations returning to normal

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations return to normal after a timely supply of fuel supply.

The flight operation was affected following delays and suspensions caused by a shortage of funds and failure to pay Pakistan State Oil (PSO) for fuel supply.

PIA spokesperson said that the flight operations are gradually returning to normal. A total of 85 flights are scheduled to depart from airports across the country on Sunday (today), with 25 being domestic flights and 60 international flights.

The Boeing 777 and Airbus planes are also operational now, the spokesperson said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was grappling with a severe financial crisis, raising concerns about its ability to sustain air operations amidst mounting debts.

It emerged Wednesday that the bank accounts of Pakistan International Airlines were unblocked after matters between the national flag carrier and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) over non-payment of dues were settled.

Earlier, five flights had to be cancelled due to a lack of available aircraft. Among them were Flight PK-369 from Karachi to Islamabad, Flight PK-304 from Karachi to Faisalabad, Flight PK-303 from Lahore to Karachi, and Flight PK-306 from Karachi to Lahore.