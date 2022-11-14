PIA flight skids off at Peshawar airport after landing

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight skidded off at Peshawar airport after landing due to bad weather, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the PIA flight narrowly escaped disaster due to the intelligence of the pilot, who controlled the flight with his presence of mind after it slipped in landing.

The plane got stuck near Taxi Way. The passengers were shifted to the lounge of the airport. Meanwhile, the Karachi-bound flight from Peshawar PK-351 has been delayed for more than two hours.

The passengers are protesting against the authorities over the delay and complained non the provision of facilities.

Separately, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane made a landing at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore after being hit by a bird.

According to sources, a PIA flight from Jeddah, PK-860, had to land at the Lahore airport after being hit by a bird.

“The engine of the Boeing-777 miraculously survived damage from the hit,” they said adding that the plane was later allowed to leave for Damam after an inspection from engineers.

