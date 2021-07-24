PIA operates six flights for Skardu to promote tourism

SKARDU: In a bid to promote tourism in the country, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operated six flights for Skardu, in one of the biggest operations for northern areas, on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the PIA operated one of its biggest northern areas operation today when it operated six flights for Skardu.

Another historic first for the national flag carrier. Operated 6 flights to Skardu in a day, first time in aviation history. #PIA stays committed to promote tourism to one of the most beautiful places in the universe. Thanks to GOP, MinofAvn & local admin for support. pic.twitter.com/obMOeyHHym — Air Marshal Arshad Malik HI(M) (@ammalik76yahoo1) July 24, 2021



It included two flights operated from Karachi and one each from Lahore, Sialkot, and Faisalabad besides also operating an Air Safari flight. Other than the regular operation, the national flag carrier also operated two flights from Islamabad to Gilgit Baltistan.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) termed it a special measure from the national flag carrier in order to boost tourism in Gilgit Baltistan. “Six flights carrying a large number of tourists have landed at the Skardu airport,” it said adding that the aviation authority would play its role in promoting tourism.

On July 12, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote tourism and regional connectivity in the country, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued a licence to a newly launched private airline to operate flights in Pakistan.

According to details, the PCAA has approved the issuance of Tourism Promotion & Regional Integration (TPRI) licence to the country’s private airline named Alvir Airways (Pvt) Ltd for a period of five years under National Aviation Policy 2019.

“The license has been issued in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to promote tourism and regional connectivity,” the PCAA press release said.