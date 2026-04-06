PIA’s grounded Boeing 777 aircraft completes test flight

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has successfully completed a test flight of its previously grounded Boeing 777 aircraft, which has been out of service since May 2025.

According to details, the Boeing 777 aircraft of PIA, registered under AP-BGZ, had been grounded due to the unavailability of essential spare parts.

With the reintegration of the Boeing 777 into the fleet after successful test flight, PIA will have an additional aircraft available for long-haul operations, enhancing capacity on international routes.

The airline’s fleet expansion aims to improve scheduling flexibility and meet growing passenger demand.

Read more: PIA resumes London flights after six years

After a six-year suspension, Pakistan International Airlines officially resumed its flight operations to London on March 29, 2026.

According to reports, the first flight, PK-785, departed from Islamabad carrying 325 passengers to London. The flight departure was attended by key officials, including the Secretary of Defence and British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, who bid farewell to the inaugural flight.

A formal ceremony was held at Islamabad Airport to mark the occasion, where a cake was cut and passengers were presented with gifts. Adding excitement to the event, a lucky passenger won a 660cc car through a raffle draw.

The ceremony was also attended by Chairman of the PIA Consortium, Arif Habib, along with other senior officials.