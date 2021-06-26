PIA grounds 140 flight attendants for being overweight

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has grounded 140 flight attendants for being overweight and excluded from promotions and the duty roster for July flights, citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The national carrier has grounded several male and female flight attendants for being overweight besides stopping them from being included in the duty roster and promotions.

Sources told ARY News that the flight attendants could not adopt a strict diet plan due to a better immune system amid the wave of coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, the PIA spokesperson said in a statement the number of grounded flight attendants is 85 as the decision was taken after continuous complaints.

READ: VIRAL VIDEO LANDS PIA FLIGHT ATTENDANTS IN HOT WATER

The spokesperson added that the airline has issued warnings multiple times to the overweight flight attendants before taking the action.

In 2019, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) management had mulled over a proposal to offload its overweight flight attendants from international flights.

PIA had also issued a memo, directing 1,800 flight attendants to lose weight up to the desired standard set by its management or face being grounded.

The PIA administration had announced to gradually reduce waiver of 30 lbs (pounds) excess weight to zero lbs in upcoming months for the cabin crew.

If any crew found above 30 lbs from the desired weight after the said date, will be grounded and referred to Air Crew Medical Center for medical evaluation & treatment until weight is reduced up to desired standard/BMI, the management had directed.