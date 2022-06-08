PIA Hajj operation from Karachi begins, first flight departs

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has begun its flight operation for Hajj from Karachi and the first flight carrying pilgrims on Wednesday departed from the city, ARY NEWS reported.

The PIA flight, PK-743, carrying Hajj pilgrims will land in Madinah. PIA officials, Adviser to CM Sindh on Religious Affairs Fayyaz Butt and Civil Aviation Authorities (CAA) officials met the departing pilgrims and distributed umbrellas as a gift from the government.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced a schedule to begin Hajj operation flights from Jinnah International Airport Karachi on June 8.

The national flag carrier will use Boeing 777 aircraft for pre-Hajj operations from Karachi, he said. In this connection, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has completed all arrangements at Jinnah airport for the Hajj 2022 operations.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first flight of the Hajj operation under the ‘Road to Makkah’ initiative departed from New Islamabad Airport in the wee hours of Monday.

The first flight of the Hajj operation under the government scheme departed from Islamabad at 03:30 am.

Meanwhile, a private airline flight carrying 220 intending pilgrims also left Allama Iqbal International Airport for Madina on Sunday night. Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman bade farewell to the pilgrims at the Lahore airport.

According to spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, 32,000 pilgrims will be flown to Saudi Arabia through 106 Hajj flights.

The spokesperson said 42 flights will be operated from Islamabad under Road to Makkah project. Hajj pilgrims are also being informed about the flights through the website and SMS on their mobile numbers.

