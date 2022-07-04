PIA increases flights to Skardu

KARACHI: The national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), announced on Monday that it was expanding its flight operations for Skardu, ARY News reported.

Abdullah Khan, the spokesperson for the national flag carrier, said that from next, PIA would operate 12 flights from Pakistan to Skardu every week.

“The PIA increased flights following strong travel demand to northern areas due to summer vacations and Eid holidays,” the airline spokesperson announced.

Currently, the PIA is operating direct flights to Skardu from six cities.

It is worth mentioning here that former prime minister Imran Khan last year inaugurated the world’s highest-altitude Skardu International Airport.

Located at an altitude of over 7,000 feet, Skardu airport is listed among the world’s highest altitude airports. Its main runway is 12,000-feet long while the second runway 8,500-feet long.

