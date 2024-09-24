PIA issues clarification on recent flight incident

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued a clarification regarding recent flight incident, dismissing rumors of operational mishap and reinforcing its adherence to international safety regulations, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per PIA spokesperson statement, a warning about low cabin air pressure was triggered during flight PK 213 from Karachi to Dubai, as per standard operating procedures (SOPs), the captain safely descended the aircraft to 10,000 feet and landed it in Dubai 15 minutes later.

The spokesperson further stated that upon inspection, the crew found the warning was a false alarm, and the aircraft was cleared to fly back after necessary checks.

Addressing separate reports about a PIA flight from Dubai to Peshawar mistakenly landing in Karachi, the spokesperson called the claims “baseless” and reflective of ignorance about aviation operations.

“In modern aviation, it is impossible for a plane to mistakenly divert to another airport,” the spokesperson added.

The flight was delayed in Dubai for operational reasons, which exceeded the crew’s duty time limit.

As a precaution and under Air safety rules, the plane was routed to Karachi, where a fresh crew took over, ensuring a safe flight to Peshawar.

PIA assured that all precautionary measures were followed, and no risks were taken at any stage. The spokesperson emphasized that PIA remains fully compliant with international air safety regulations.