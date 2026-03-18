PIA issues important update about UAE flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued a travel advisory announcing the temporary suspension of flights to Fujairah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for 48 hours due to the prevailing security situation in Gulf countries.

According to the airline’s spokesperson, flights to United Arab Emirates will, for the time being, continue only to Al Ain, while all Fujairah-bound operations remain halted.

Meanwhile, widespread disruption to air travel continues across Pakistan, with a total of 83 flights to Middle Eastern destinations cancelled in a single day. Flight operations to Fujairah have been completely suspended from Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar, where all eight scheduled flights were cancelled.

From Karachi, 18 flights to destinations including Doha, Bahrain, Baghdad, Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi were cancelled, while another 18 flights from Lahore to Kuwait, Sharjah, Doha, Bahrain and Dubai were also grounded.

In addition, 26 flights from Islamabad, 11 from Peshawar, six from Sialkot and four from Multan were cancelled.

However, all nine scheduled flights from Faisalabad to Jeddah, Dubai, Sharjah and Madinah remained operational.

Officials noted that during the ongoing Iran conflict, now in its 19th day, the total number of cancelled flights from Pakistan has reached 2,146, reflecting the scale of disruption caused by regional instability.