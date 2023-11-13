PIA issues strict guidelines for flight attendants

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) issued new guidelines after two flight attendants slipped away in Canada, ARY News reported on Monday.

The national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) imposed age limit for flight attendants being deputed on international flights to Canada and other countries.

Sources told ARY News that the airline directed to include flight attendants aged above 50 years among crew members of international flights to Canada and other countries.

Read more: PIA air hostess goes missing in Paris

Sources added that the decision was taken after multiple incidents of male and female flight attendants slipping away in Canada.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that two PIA flight attendants had slipped away in Canada after the airline’s flight from Islamabad reached Toronto.

In a statement, the PIA spokesperson said that the two flight attendants – Khalid Afridi and Fida Shah – reached Canada from Islamabad by flight PK-772.

Related: PIA steward ‘disappears’ in Canada

“On its scheduled return to the country, the two crew members did not turn up in Toronto and the flight of the national flag carrier had to proceed without them,” the PIA spokesperson said.

In this regard, the spokesperson said, the local authority of Canada has been contacted and strict action will be taken against both of them after the investigation is completed.

Dozens of air hostesses of the national airline have slipped abroad, including female air hostesses and male cabin crew.