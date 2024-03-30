PIA issues tender for selling its spare parts before privatisation

KARACHI: In a major step ahead of privatization, the management of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday issued tenders for the sale of spare parts of some of its planes.

“PIACL is pleased to invite the sealed tenders for surplus aircraft B707, B737,CESSNA AND FOKKER parts inventory of listed in the attached Exhibit A on ‘As is Where is’ basis. Bidders can submit their offers for one or all lots but shall bid for each lot separately. The offers must be made separately on the prescribed form (Exhibit B). Additional sheets may be used,” the tender read.

Sources privy to the development said that step was taken to dispose of the spare parts of PIA planes which are kept in stores for years.

The applications for tenders have been invited by the PIA by April 29.

Earlier sources claimed that as many as three Gulf countries including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have shown interest in buying the cash-strapped Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as the government expedites its privatisation plan.

Sources privy to the matter said that the companies from the three countries have approached the Pakistan government to negotiate a deal for the PIA.

Pakistan has also given a briefing to the officials of the three Gulf countries regarding the national flag carrier.