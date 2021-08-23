PIA announces to cancel three flights to Kabul airport today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has cancelled flight operations for Kabul after it planned to operate three more flights today to the Afghan capital to evacuate people, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a PIA spokesman, the national flag carrier planned three flights for Kabul today to expedite the evacuation process, however, all these flights have been cancelled now.

On Sunday, it was reported that the Pakistan International Airlines announced an increase in the number of its flights to Kabul to evacuate more Pakistanis and foreigners stranded in the Afghan capital following the deteriorating situation in the backdrop of the Taliban’s takeover.

Quoting Pakistan International Airlines Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arshad Malik, it said that the national flag carrier will operate three more flights to Kabul on August 23.

Read More: EUROPEAN UNION SEEKS PIA HELP IN KABUL EVACUATION

The national carrier will use A-320 and two Boeing 777 aircraft to Afghanistan’s capital to bring stranded nationals and foreigners in tomorrow’s flight operation.

The first Pakistan International Airlines flight will leave for the Afghan capital at 8:00 am. The three flights will bring back 600 passengers to Islamabad from the Afghan capital Kabul, said PIA CEO.