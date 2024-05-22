web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
- Advertisement -

PIA Karachi plane crash: AAIB releases final report

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) has released the final investigation report of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Airbus A320 flight four years after the incident, ARY News reported.

On May 22, 2020, a PIA Airbus A320 coming from Lahore crashed in Karachi. The catastrophic aviation disaster took the lives of 99 passengers including the crew and two people on the ground. Only two passengers survived the crash.

The final investigation report said that the accident was caused by human error. It added that the pilot had been warned four times by the air traffic controller before landing that the plane was at extraordinary altitude.

The findings said that there was a lack of communication and harmony between the two pilots of the aircraft and the air traffic controllers.

According to the report, the two pilots made the first landing attempt without opening the landing gears, during which its engines struck the runway and caught fire. The report added that the air traffic controller did not inform the pilots about the engine’s fire.

It added that the plane’s last four-minute data could not be recorded as engine failure cut the electricity supply.

The report put the administrative responsibility for the accident on the PIA and the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) as well.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.