PIA shares update on flight operation after Israel attack Iran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has shared latest update on the flight operation after Israel deadly strikes that targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders, ARY News reported.

Iranian media and witnesses reported explosions including at the country’s main uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, while Israel declared a state of emergency in anticipation of retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

Iranian state television reported that Hossein Salami, the chief of the elite Revolutionary Guards corps, had been killed and the unit’s headquarters in Tehran had been hit. Several children had been killed in a strike on a residential area in the capital, it said.

“We are at a decisive moment in Israel’s history,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a recorded video message.

After the Israeli attacks Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has changed the flight plans of its services to the Gulf countries, Toronto, and Paris due to the closure of Iranian airspace.

Flights to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates are now being routed through the Muscat Flight Information Region.

Similarly, PIA flights to Toronto and Paris are using Oman’s airspace to ensure safe and uninterrupted operations, the spokesperson confirmed.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan strongly condemned unjustified and illegitimate aggression by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Israeli military strikes violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and clearly contravene the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law. Iran has the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The press release further stated that Pakistan stands in resolute solidarity with the people of Iran and unequivocally denounces these blatant provocations, which constitute a grave danger and a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the entire region and beyond, with serious implications.

The international community and the United Nations bear responsibility to uphold international law, stop this aggression immediately and hold the aggressor accountable for its action.