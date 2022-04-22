PIA launches Airbus A-320 simulator

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched the modern Airbus A-320 simulator for the training of pilots, refresher courses and air safety, ARY News reported on Friday.

The PIA CEO Arshad Malik launched the modern Airbus A-320 simulator which is the first simulator of its kind in the entire region.

Arshad Malik said that the simulator complex is being established for the training of pilots in which Airbus A-320, Boeing 777 and jumbo jet simulators are available under one roof. He added that other airlines are also contacting the national airline for the training of their pilots.

He said that it takes usually many years to install the simulators but the PIA team completed its installation work within only five months.

In December last year, the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had acquired the first Airbus A320 simulator.

The state-of-the-art Reality 7E Evolution Airbus A320 Full Flight Simulator (FFS) had been acquired from L3Harris Technologies which was now installed at PIA Training Centre (PTC) in Karachi.

Pakistan became the first country in the region that has acquired an A320 simulator for pilots’ training and air safety. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has 670 pilots of Airbus A320.

Before acquiring the modern simulators, the pilots were bound to travel abroad for refresher courses along with an inspector of civil aviation.

The installation of the Airbus simulator will end the huge expenditure of the national flag carrier for pilots’ training. It was learnt that pilots’ training was conducted at the cost of almost $300 per hour in the foreign countries excluding the travel and accommodation spendings.

The simulator complex will be linked to the airport hotel.

Comments