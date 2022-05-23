PIA likely to kick-off Hajj operation from May 31

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to begin pre-Hajj operation of transporting intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia from May 31, 2022, ARY News reported on Monday.

Well-informed sources told ARY News that the national flag carrier has completed all preparations to start Hajj operation from May 31.

PIA will operate Hajj flights from eight destinations including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot, Multan, Sukkur, Peshawar and Rahim Yar Khan.

Quota for Pakistani pilgrims

The religious affairs ministry has finalised arrangements with 81,000 allowed to travel to the Kingdom this year.

According to the ministry, 31,253 aspiring pilgrims will perform Hajj this year as Pakistan was given the quota of 86,000 pilgrims in 2022. The names of 32,000 successful applicants will be announced after balloting in accordance with the 40 per cent government quota.

The quota for pilgrims has been divided into 60% and 40% for private and government tour operators respectively, it was learnt.

It has been further recommended to charge Rs945,000 for government-facilitated Hajj while private tour operators will be allowed to charge above Rs1.2 million for the pilgrimage.

It is to be noted that Saudi Arabia has allotted the second-highest quota of Hajj pilgrims to Pakistan after the Kingdom allowed one million people to perform the holy pilgrimage this year.

