PIA likely to suspend flight operations

KARACHI: The flight operations of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) are likely to be suspended amid the financial crisis, ARY News reported on Monday, citing well-placed sources.

According to sources, the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has halted the supply of fuel to the PIA again over non-payment of dues. The flight operations which are badly affected due to non-provision of fuel at Multan, Sukkur and Gilgit airports, now fearing complete closure.

The PIA spokesperson has confirmed the suspension of 14 flights scheduled for today. As per the schedule of payment, the PIA has to pay Rs 650 million to Pakistan State Oil.

According to sources, the national airline is in need of Rs 7 billion to continue its flight operations. Pakistan International Airlines has approached the caretaker government in this regard.

Meanwhile, the passengers are suffering due to the suspension of PIA flights.

Sources told ARY News that Pakistan International Airlines’ financial affairs will be handed over to the Privatisation Commission as the latter would take measures to reduce its losses.

Sources further claimed that the commission will link the national carrier’s financial affairs with the latest system. By improving PIA’s financial affairs, the commission will improve its balance sheet – which will help in carrier’s privatisation.