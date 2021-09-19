PIA barred from operating flights for Kuwait

KARACHI: Civil Aviation authority in Kuwait has barred Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from operating flights in the Kingdom despite its airlines being allowed to operate in Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

The PIA is currently successfully operating flights for Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Canada, Malaysia, Afghanistan, and other central Asian countries.

The national flag carrier has also successfully undergone a safety audit carried out by transport authorities in Canada and International Air Transport Association (IATA).

It emerged that two Kuwaiti airlines have been operating in Pakistan, Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways, however, the kingdom is not permitting the PIA to operate flights.

Serious questions have also been raised over the role of Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) that has failed in raising the issue with competent authorities in the kingdom.

The PIA has also come into the spotlight recently after it successfully managed evacuation flights carrying foreigners from Kabul and Mazar Sharif in Afghanistan after a Taliban takeover.

Even the IMF and World Bank authorities have lauded the airline for successfully evacuating its staff.