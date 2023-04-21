PIA, Pakistan Railways announce reduction in fares

The national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Railways have announced a reduction in fares to facilitate passengers on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported on Friday.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced a 20% reduction in fares for domestic flights. The reduction will be applicable to all domestic flights from April 22 to 25.

Pakistan Railways also announced a 33% reduction in fares for trains. According to the PR spokesperson, the reduction will be applicable to all classes of passenger trains during the Eid holidays.

Earlier, the government announced to run five special trains on Eidul Fitr.

Comments