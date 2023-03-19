PIA passengers can now book tickets using WhatsApp chatbot

KARACHI: In a step towards facilitating passengers for online confirmation of tickets and seats, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has introduced WhatsApp chatbot, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the national flag carrier, with the help of the chatbot, passengers can get guidance on ticket confirmation, seat and other matters before their flight.

Moreover, passengers can check their flight schedule and timings with the help of WhatsApp.

“PIA is stepping ahead further for customer support services by introducing another value-added service WhatsApp chatbot,” read the tweet shared on official handle of PIA.

#PIA is stepping ahead further for Customer Support Services by introducing another value-added service “WhatsApp Chatbot”. Now you save the number +92 21 111 786 786 and send Hi for registration. You can check Seat / Ticket or Flight Status, Schedule or Travel info. pic.twitter.com/hLcx97F2LV — PIA (@Official_PIA) March 17, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that in the past, passengers used to visit offices or call a helpline to access these services.

Comments