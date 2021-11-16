PIA pilot’s ‘negligence’ nearly causes crash at Toronto airport

TORONTO: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Air Canada aircraft had a close call at Toronto airport due to alleged negligence by the former’s pilot.

Canada’s aviation regulator has issued a report on the near-miss that took place on Oct 17.

The incident involved a PIA Boeing 777-200 aircraft that was preparing to take off from Toronto airport for Islamabad and an Air Canada Beoing 777-333ER arriving from Incheon, South Korea.

The PIA aircraft taxied onto Taxiway Q “without clearance,” the report said, adding the plane passed the hold line on Taxiway Q and entered the runway protected area (RPA) for Runway 23.

Also Read: Bahrain-Islamabad flight narrowly escapes major disaster

It said the Air Canada aircraft that had already begun the final approach to the same runway was instructed to “conduct a go-round”. The aircraft landed safely after a 15-minute delay.

The Canadian aviation authority said an air traffic controller’s timely action averted a potentially disastrous crash.

A spokesperson for the PIA said the management of the national airline has already taken notice of the alleged negligence by its pilot.

