PIA plane diverted to Karachi after developing navigation systems fault

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Airbus 320 flight en route from Peshawar to Dubai developed a serious fault midair as three navigation systems installed in the aircraft stopped working simultaneously, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, the PIA plane was diverted to Karachi due to the failure of the three INS systems. Due to the failure of the INS, the autopilot and other related systems were also shut down.

The flight captain skillfully landed the plane at Jinnah International Karachi Airport. The PIA spokesperson was not available for comment.

Earlier, an air ambulance had made a technical landing at Islamabad International Airport after taking off from Kolkata to Azerbaijan, said sources.

The air ambulance which took flight from Indian city Kolkata to its destination in Azerbaijan’s Baku made a technical landing at Islamabad airport, sources told ARY News.