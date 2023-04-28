Video: PIA plane faces washroom leakage mid-flight

KARACHI: Passengers of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) international flight were left extremely uncomfortable when the washroom of the aeroplane started leaking during mid-flight, ARY News reported on Friday.

The unpleasant video of the incident went viral on social media which showed the leakage of the washroom of the PIA’s Boeing 777 aircraft travelling from Istanbul – Turkey to Islamabad.

پی آئی اے کے طیارے میں واش روم کا پانی جہاز میں پھیل گیا#ARYNews #PIA pic.twitter.com/wlL5PZYG2B — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) April 28, 2023

The leakage led to dirty water, defecation and toilet paper piling up throughout the plane, causing a strong unpleasant odour that left passengers feeling extremely uncomfortable.

The PIA administration has taken notice of the incident and launched an investigation.

The airline apologized for the inconvenience caused to the passengers and assured them that necessary measures would be taken to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

