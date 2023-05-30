PIA plane ‘seized’ in Malaysia over non-payment of lease dues

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777 aircraft was ‘seized’ over a lease dispute at Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Beoing 777 was acquired by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on lease from Malaysia.

The plane with the BMH registration number was stopped for the second time at the Kuala Lumpur airport over payment of dues worth $4 million.

The company ‘seized’ the PIA plane after receiving the order from a local court after payment of dues.

This is not the first time that the PIA aircraft has been seized in Malaysia over dues issue, but the same aircraft was seized by the Kuala Lumpur airport authorities in 2021 on the same issue.

Later, the plane was released on diplomatic assurance about the payment of dues.

The seized PIA plane was brought back to Pakistan on January 27 along with 173 passengers and crew members on board.