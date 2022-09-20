PIA, private airlines hike fares

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other airlines have increased fares following the suspension of train operations for four weeks from Lahore to Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Following an influx of passengers due to the closed train operations, the private airlines including SereneAir, AirSial, Airblue, and the national flag carrier PIA hiked the fares.

The PIA’s one-side fare from Lahore to Karachi reached Rs39,540 and the PIA ticket was being sold at a minimum rate of Rs20,000.

SerenaAir ticket from Lahore to Karachi is being sold at Rs31,000 and at the minimum price of Rs28,000. AirSial ticket is being sold at the price of Rs21,150 and Airblue’s ticket at Rs19,125 and minimum at the rate of Rs17,725.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Railways extended the suspension of train operation from Karachi for 10 more days citing damages to train tracks from Nawabshah to Khairpur.

Train tracks have started drying at multiple locations from Nawabshah to Khairpur, while, the track is underwater from Paddidan to Bojeri, officials said.

The 366 km track from Bhirya road station to Paddidan has dried up completely. While, train operation, with a caution speed of 15 km/h, can be restored from Bojeri to Paddidan. The department is conducting a survey of the track situations from Ran Pathani to Khairpur.

Railways had announced to restore operations of eight more express trains to Rohri, weeks after operations were suspended following devastating monsoon rainfall which resulted in floods in the Sindh province.

According to Railways, eight trains will be allowed to travel from Peshawar, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi to Rohri. The trains included Karachi Express, Karakoram Express, Fareed Express, Business train, Allama Iqbal Express, Green Line, Tezgam, and Jaffar Express.

Comments