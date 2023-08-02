PIA, private airlines increase domestic fares

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and private airlines have jacked up domestic fares, citing ‘flux of passengers’.

As per details, the fare of the return ticket from Islamabad to Karachi and Karachi to Lahore has reached Rs35,000 to 70,000.

Sources having knowledge of the matter stated that the fares have been jacked up due to a gap in the demand and supply chain due to the flux of passengers.

The flux of the passenger has increased due to the end of summer vacation and the fares will be reduced to normal when the flux ends, the sources familiar with the issue said.

It may be noted that on Tuesday, the federal government jacked up the price of petrol by Rs19.95 per litre for the next fortnightly review.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced new prices in a press conference.

“Petrol price has been increased by Rs19.95 per litre to Rs272.95, while high-speed diesel is being increased by Rs19.90 to Rs273.40,” announced Dar.

The FinMin went on to say that the prices were increased after taking Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif into consultation.