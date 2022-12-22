PIA, private airlines jack up domestic fares

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) and domestic private airlines have increased their domestic fares ahead of Christmas and new year holidays, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) and other private airlines have increased their domestic and international fares amid the uptick in domestic travel ahead of Christmas and new year holidays.

PIA’s one-way fare from Karachi to Islamabad has increased to Rs36,000, while the two-way ticket between same destinations has reached Rs71,000.

Sources told ARY News that fares are likely to drop significantly after the Christmas and winter holidays.

Earlier in December, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) imposed a ban on carrying ‘chalia and supari’ on flights to Turkiye and also issued instructions to all flight attendants.

The PIA’s General Manager of Flight Services Aamir Bashir issued a notification regarding the ban on the carriage of chalia (areca nuts) on Turkiye flights. Turkiye enforced strict laws where chalia and supari have the status of narcotics.

The notification read that carriage and consumption of Areca Nuts (chalia and supari) is banned in Turkey as per Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) advice. According to Turkish laws, it falls under the category of narcotics.

