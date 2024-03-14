PIA privatisation moving in right direction, says Muhammad Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that matters regarding Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) privatisation are heading in the right direction.

Mr. Aurangzeb, after assuming charge of his office underlined the need for steadfast work for the recovery of the country’s economy.

“There is no switch which can be turned on for macroeconomic stability,” Muhammad Aurangzeb said and added that Pakistan’s IT exports are likely to touch $3.5bln.

The minister was of the view that industries cannot prosper until the solution of the energy sector-related problems. He also stressed the need to curtail the expenses at the government level.

Commenting on the cash crops of Pakistan, the minister said Islamabad earned $2 billion from the rice exports. Muhammad Aurangzeb said that the lack of confidence in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will be addressed by digitalizing it.

Pakistan’s finance minister said the interest rate will also come down in the coming days.