Tuesday, December 5, 2023
SHC moved against privatisation of PIA

KARACHI: The privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was challenged in the Sindh High Court (SHC) after which the court issued notices to the parties for December 21, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Details reveal that the privatization of PIA has been contested in court, with the Ministry of Law, Aviation, Finance, and Executive Director Ernst Wing included as parties in the plea.

In the plea, the complainant Sameera Mohammadi stated that the caretaker government does not have the authority to make ‘important decisions’ or start a new project but can supervise the ongoing projects started by the elected government.

The applicant stated that the caretaker government has violated Article 18-C of the constitution by privatizing a public-private company as the interim government has no authority to make such decisions.

In response, Chief Justice Aqeel Abbas asked for a possible solution to prevent the collapse of PIA, adding that the privatization is being done through the commission which is a legal body.

Later, the Sindh High Court issued notices to the parties for December 21 on the petition against the privatization of PIA.

