PIA privatization plan ‘fails over financial obligations’

KARACHI: The privatization plan of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for the upcoming year has faced setbacks, as the privatization commission couldn’t resolve issues related to loan repayments and legal matters, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Sources close to the development stated that the interim federal minister for privatization, Fawad Hussain Fawad, failed to implement the plan to transfer PIA to the private sector by January 2024.

The Ministry of Finance will decide to meet the financial requirements of PIA for the next 3 months, while PIA has borrowed more than Rs 270 billion from commercial banks on government guarantee.

Sources suggest that PIA cannot afford to pay more than Rs. 8 billion in interest on the Rs. 260 billion loan. The commercial banks involved in lending to PIA include the National Bank and Bank of Punjab, along with eight other commercial banks.

The decision to reschedule government loans until the privatization of PIA could not be finalized. The Ministry of Finance will establish a committee to decide on the financial requirements of PIA.

Earlier to this, the financial affairs of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) are likely to be handed over to the Privatisation Commission.

Sources told ARY News that the PIA’s financial affairs will be handed over to the Privatisation Commission as the latter would take measures to reduce its losses.

Sources further claimed that the commission will link the national carrier’s financial affairs with latest system. By improving PIA’s financial affairs, the commission will improve its balance sheet – which will help in the carrier’s privatisation.

Meanwhile, sources added that the administrative control of the institution will continue to be with the PIA’s management. Moreover, the administrative affairs will remain under the Ministry of Aviation.

Sources also claimed that the matters of PIA’s regulation will remain with civil aviation. The Privatisation Commission wants to make institution’s accounts transparent by December 31.