PIA, PSO reach consensus, fuel supply to normalise soon

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) on Saturday reached a consensus, after which the fuel supply and the schedule of affected flights will start returning to normal, ARY News reported.

The PIA spokesperson stated that the protracted dispute between Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has finally been resolved. Meanwhile, in the next few days, the supply of fuel will start running to normal.

As per the PIA spokesperson, the flights that got delayed due to the fuel shortage will start returning to normal.

PIA appreciated the pivotal role played by the top management of PSO for their cooperation regarding resolving the matter.