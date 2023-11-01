PIA receives Rs 550 mln

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday received a sum of Rs 550 million from the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The Ministry’s representative officially handed over a check of Rs 550 million to the national airline successfully resolving a payment dispute that had persisted due to the absence of a Secretary within the Ministry.

The payment dispute remained unresolved for a period of time because the post of Secretary in the Ministry of Religious Affairs was vacant.

The Ministry had previously disbursed 95 percent of the amount designated for the Hajj operation, leaving a 5 percent payment pending.

Just two days ago, Syed Attaur Rehman was given the charge of the Secretary of the Religious Affairs Division, after which he released the remaining funds to PIA.

Earlier to this, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suffered a ‘loss’ of Rs10 billion due to the current fuel crisis that led to the suspension of over 800 flights.

According to the Secretary General of Pakistan International Airlines Senior Staff Association, Safdar Anjum the current management of the national flag carrier is responsible for the huge loss to the already loss-making government entity.

He demanded to sack the current chief executive officer (CEO), chief financial officer (CFO), and director of engineering PIA over the fuel crisis that caused a loss of Rs10 billion.

Meanwhile, following the agreement between Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the flight operation is returning to normalcy.

Overall, the national flag carrier will operate 45 to 50 flights today.