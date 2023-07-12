29.9 C
PIA receives warning letter from Riyadh airport authority

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has received a warning letter from the Riyadh airports authority for the clearance of dues, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Riyadh airports authority wrote a letter to the PIA administration to clear six-month dues by July 15. The authority stated in its letter that Pakistan International Airlines has not paid over SAR 8.2 million in dues.

Sources told ARY News that the Riyadh airport authority set a condition to approve PIA’s winter flight slot after the clearance of the dues, otherwise, the winter slot of the airline.

Sources added that the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) also issued a warning to the PIA. The PIA spokesperson confirmed that a reminder was issued by the Riyadh airport authority for the clearance of dues.

