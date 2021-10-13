Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH): PIA reduces fares for domestic flights

KARACHI: On the auspicious occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (S.A.W.), the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has slashed its fares by 12 percent on all domestic routes, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A spokesperson of the national flag carrier said that the discount offer will be valid from October 14 (Thursday) till the 12th of Rabiul Awwal (October 19).

According to the PIA spokesperson, the new fares will come into effect at 12:00 midnight.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) will be celebrated across the country on October 19 (Tuesday).

Muslims across the globe observe the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) on the 12th of the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Prime Minister Imran Khan today chaired a high-level meeting on celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with full religious zeal and fervor.

Speaking during the meeting, he said that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) will be celebrated in a befitting manner and the biggest ceremony of Pakistan’s history to celebrate this day will be held in Islamabad.

The prime minister further said that ceremonies will also be organized throughout the country to mark this day. A detailed briefing was given to the Prime Minister regarding preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

