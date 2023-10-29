PIA restores Skardu flights to rescue stranded tourists

SKARDU: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced multiple flights to Skardu, Gilgit to rescue tourists who were stranded in northern areas amid blockade of roads and cancellation of flights, ARY News reported.

PIA, the national flag carrier, has announced plans to operate six flights to rescue stranded tourists. The flights will operate from Islamabad for Gilgit and Skardu.

The tourists were stranded after Pakistan International Airlines cancelled multiple flights to and from Gilgit and Skardu due to fuel crisis and land routes restricted by extreme weather.

Taking notice, Minister of State Wasi Shah took action and approached concerned officials to arrange flights for those who were stranded in Skardu and Gilgit.

Shah contacted the senior officials of PIA and asked for an immediate solution to the problem, as the tourism industry is badly affected amid the haphazard situation.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved a Rs. 8 billion bridge financing package for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The financing will be provided through the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) resources to meet PIA’s urgent overdue payment obligations.

The ECC allowed the Aviation Division to proceed with the bilateral arrangement between the CAA and PIA.

The Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar presided over the meeting, according to news statement issued by the finance ministry.