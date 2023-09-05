PIA Restructuring: PM directs to submit plan at earliest

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul-Haq Kakar directed authorities concerned on Tuesday to submit a detailed plan regarding the restructuring of PIA to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) at the earliest.

The premier issued these directives while chairing a high level meeting on Pakistan International Airlines in Islamabad.

During the meeting, he directed the PIA administration and the aviation division to work day and night to improve the performance of the national flag carrier.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing on the PIA. The meeting was informed that the recent amendment in PIA Act 2016 has paved the way for restructuring of the national flag carrier.

He said measures should be taken to further improve the air connectivity of remote areas with other cities of the country.

Recently, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) froze the accounts of the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) over non-payment of more than Rs 8 billion in taxes.

Read more: European aviation agency to visit Pakistan in September to inspect PIA

The FBR said the PIA promised to pay Rs2 billion in dues under Federal Excise Duty in August, but it failed to keep its promise.