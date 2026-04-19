PIA resumes Hajj flights from Faisalabad after four-year hiatus

Hajj 2026 operations by the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have resumed from Faisalabad International Airport after a gap of four years.

The first flight departed carrying 150 pilgrims to Medina. The pilgrims were seen off by Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen and MPA Ahmed Shahryar.

According to officials, a total of 3,680 pilgrims will travel to Saudi Arabia through 23 flights by 19 May.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will operate 15 flights from Faisalabad to Medina and nine to Jeddah as part of the Hajj operation.

The final Hajj flight under this operation is scheduled to depart on 19 May.

On April 18, the first flight carrying Hajj pilgrims from Karachi has arrived in Madina. Upon arrival, the 155 pilgrims were warmly welcomed in Madina Munawwara.

Director General (DG) Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro, alongside other high-ranking officials, received the pilgrims.

Flowers were showered, and gifts were presented, while traditional Saudi welcome songs accompanied by the rhythmic beats of the duff created a spiritual and memorable atmosphere.

The Pakistani pilgrims have been provided residency in the Markaziya area of Madina. To facilitate their worship and movement, pilgrims were immediately issued NUSUK cards.