PIA seeks clarification from SAEP over ‘unauthorised’ presser

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued a show-cause notice to the Society of Aircraft Engineers (SAEP) over an unauthorised press conference, ARY News reported.

The PIA management issued notice to SAEP President Abdullah Khan Jadoon following his press conference held without prior approval from the airline’s management.

The notice, issued under the instructions of PIA’s Chief HR Officer, states that any media appearance must be authorized by the relevant authority beforehand.

As per the notice, Abdullah Khan Jadoon has been given three days to submit a reply and failure to comply could result in further action.

Earlier, PIA issued a statement dismissing the claims made by the SAEP regarding the sale of 10 aircraft engines at cheap prices.

PIA spokesperson dismissed the allegations made by the newly elected body of SAEP, describing it as ‘regrettable’.

The spokesperson clarified that there is no truth to the selling of ten aircraft engines at low prices. He added that the engines mentioned are totally “inefficient” and their sale is being conducted through a tender following all standard rules and regulations.

The spokesperson emphasised that the sale of unusable engines is a routine practice in the aviation industry, with full compliance with public procurement laws. The revenue from this sale will be used to purchase spare parts for aircraft.

The spokesperson added that PIA’s pension and provident funds have already been transferred to PIA Holding Company, and all dues and pensions are being paid promptly to both current and retired employees. A hiring freeze is in place at PIA following the Supreme Court’s orders since 2017, except for essential contract positions required to meet SCCP standards.